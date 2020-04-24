Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds today announced plans to sign a proclamation easing some restrictions enacted to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The announcement came at the same time as state officials announced more than 500 new infections, the highest-single day total so far. That announcement included an additional 11 deaths.
Reynolds attributed the spike in the number of confirmed cases to increased testing capabilities.
Reynolds said the order will, as of Monday, allow hospitals to resume scheduling elective surgeries. She also will permit the opening of farmers markets.
More plans to reopen Iowa's economy will be announced in coming weeks.