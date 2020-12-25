Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Thursday’s developments included:
- There were four more COVID-19-related deaths in the tri-state area in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Thursday — three in Jones County, Iowa, and one in Delaware County, Iowa.
- For the second consecutive 24-hour period, 53 more cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed.
- Dubuque County reported 53 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate fell slightly to 9.6% as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
- Jackson County has 11 new confirmed cases in the time span, and its positivity rate dropped to 12.1%.
- Clayton County recorded 10 new cases for the second consecutive 24-hour period, and its 14-day rate ticked up slightly to 12.9%.
- Delaware County had five more cases, and its rate stood at 9.2%, down slightly from one day earlier.
- Jones County had four more cases, and its positivity rate rose to 13.8%.
- The state public health department did not release updated county-level hospitalization data Thursday. As of Monday afternoon, Dubuque County had 22 residents with COVID-19 hospitalized; Jones County, four; Jackson County, three; Clayton County, three; and Delaware County, two.
- On Thursday night, the state was reporting six local long-term-care facility outbreaks — one fewer than the previous day, as Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade no longer was listed. At 5 p.m., the case counts at the other six facilities were the same as 24 hours earlier. They were: Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque — 38; Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque — 24 cases; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 23; Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque — eight; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — 72; and Guttenberg Care Center — 53.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases grew by 1,532 from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday, increasing to 272,840. Iowa’s death toll increased by 71 to 3,739.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County was the only local county to provide its own update on Christmas Eve. Grant County reported 10 new cases. The latest figures for Crawford, Iowa and Lafayette counties come via the state COVID-19 website, which reported eight new cases in Iowa County, seven more in Crawford County and three in Lafayette County. The state does not release data for the number of people who have had COVID-19 and recovered, so those counts have not been updated for those three counties.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 2,799 new cases on Thursday, pushing the total to 466,393. There were 60 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 4,674.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County did not provide an update on Christmas Eve, but the state website reported eight new cases for the county. The latest number of people who have recovered is unknown.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 7,037 new cases Thursday, along with 96 additional deaths. That pushed the state’s total to 925,107 cases and 15,643 deaths.