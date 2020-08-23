Nine additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 1,899.
There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths reported during that time span, and the county’s death toll remains 35.
There were 57 new tests reported in that 24-hour period, raising the total to 22,984.
That means the county had a positivity rate of 15.8% for that 24-hour period. The county's overall positivity rate is 8.3%.
Jones County reported five additional cases, boosting its total of 151.
Clayton and Jackson counties both reported three additional cases, increasing their totals to 152 and 181, respectively.
Delaware County reported two additional cases, for a total of 162.
No new related deaths were reported in those four counties.
Statewide, Iowa reported 661 new cases in the 24-hour span, to increase the state’s total to 56,157.
Iowa’s related death toll rose by five to 1,035 as of 11 a.m. today.