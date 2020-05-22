Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Thursday’s developments included:
- Three Dubuque County residents confirmed to have COVID-19 died between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday, according to state figures. The single-day tally was a record for the county. Its total now stands at 14. Neither state nor county officials released any information about the deaths. Thirteen county residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized as of Wednesday, according to the most-recent state data.
- With four more cases in that 24-hour span, the county also now stands at 300 confirmed cases. That mark is the 14th-highest among Iowa’s 99 counties. The most cases have been reported in Polk County, 3,342 as of 5 p.m.; Woodbury County, 2,412; and Black Hawk County, 1,645.
- As of Thursday night, the state now is reporting 37 outbreaks at long-term-care facilities across the state. Dubuque Specialty Care remains the lone one in Dubuque County, but the state’s confirmed case count for the facility on Thursday still was less than the 49 cases that the facility’s parent company reported to the TH on Monday. There still are no outbreaks — defined as at least three confirmed cases — at any facilities in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
- Statewide, 637 new cases were reported during the 30-hour period from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday. The state’s total stood at 16,170 as of 5 p.m. Thursday. Thirty-three new deaths were reported during that 30-hour window, and total related deaths stood at 414 as of 5 p.m. (Note: Due to a data error, statewide case and death totals from 5 p.m. Wednesday were not available for this story.)
- In Wisconsin, there were 472 new cases reported Thursday, pushing the total to 13,885. Six additional deaths were reported, so that total stands at 487.
- The new cases included two more in Lafayette County and one more each in Crawford and Grant counties. Their respective totals now stand at 18, 25 and 79.
- In Illinois, the state reported an additional 2,268 cases, along with 87 more related deaths. The state totals now stand at 102,686 cases and 4,607 deaths.
- Two more cases were reported in Jo Daviess County, pushing its total to 25. It marked the fourth consecutive day in which at least one new case was reported. The county’s total has increased by seven in that time.