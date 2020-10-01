The annual CROP Hunger Walk set for early October has been postponed to April.
The event committee, including Dubuque Area Congregations United, made the decision to postpone the event for the safety of participants and precautions related to COVID-19, according to a press release.
Local recipients of the walk — including Dubuque Rescue Mission, Dubuque Food Pantry and People in Need — are accepting donations. The walk in April also will support the three community organizations.
The national sponsor of the Dubuque CROP Hunger Walk, Church World Service, also is accepting funds to provide resources for those affected by disasters and the recovery processes.
For more information, call 563-582-3228.