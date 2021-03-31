Another COVID-19-related death was reported in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today.
The county's death toll rose to 201, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Eighteen additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour span, increasing the county's total to 12,720.
The state reported four new cases each in Delaware and Jones counties. Their respective totals rose to 1,947 and 2,897.
The state reported two new cases each in Clayton and Jackson counties. Their respective totals rose to 1,627 and 2,147.
No additional related deaths were reported in Clayton, Jones, Jackson and Delaware counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 55, 55, 42 and 39.
Statewide, Iowa reported 517 additional cases in the 24-hour period, increasing the state’s total to 350,841.
There were 14 additional related deaths reported during the 24-hour span, increasing the statewide total to 5,743.