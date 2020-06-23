SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Organizers of the Shullsburg Fourth of July Celebration have announced changes to its scheduled activities.
With the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, activities on July 3 have been canceled, as has the annual parade through downtown Shullsburg on July 4.
According to Jason Weiskircher, vice president of the organization committee, other traditional activities also have been postponed, including children’s games, bingo, the carnival, talent show, musical entertainment and pie auction.
However, baseball in Badger Park will take place, with Shullsburg/Benton Fever challenging the West Middleton Braves at 1 p.m. July 4. Food and beverages, including a beer stand, will be available. Tables will be set up for socially distant seating. Curbside food pickup also will be available.
The fireworks display will take place at about 9:45 p.m. Parking within walking distance and bleacher seating will be available in Badger Park to view the display. Food and beverages will not be available during the fireworks.