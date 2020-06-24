A line of vehicles already was forming outside of Epic Health and Wellness in Dubuque on Tuesday morning when I pulled up to get tested for COVID-19.
It was the second day on which Epic was operating as a Test Iowa site. More than 200 people had testing samples taken on its first day, and by the looks of things, Tuesday was going to be another busy day.
“We’re really happy to have a Dubuque site,” said Epic CEO Kelly McMahon. “We really needed this.”
The clinic at 1075 Cedar Cross Road, Suite 1, is the only site in Dubuque, Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties for Test Iowa, a state effort to increase testing to combat the spread of COVID-19 and give public health officials a better idea of the virus’ activity.
With Iowa residents already flocking to the local clinic, I agreed to go through the testing process to get a sense of what people can expect.
Testing
I started on Monday by taking the online Test Iowa assessment, which is required before coming to the clinic to give a test sample. The assessment can be found at testiowa.com.
I submitted basic information such as my name, contact information and address. I then responded to a series of questions such as whether I was experiencing symptoms, had been around anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 or had pre-existing conditions.
After finishing the assessment, I selected an option to be tested at a local clinic and received a QR code to bring with me.
On Tuesday, I headed to Epic. When I arrived at about 8:30 a.m., vehicles already were lining up near the clinic.
McMahon said Epic staff initially started by scheduling times for patients to come to give testing samples. After seeing the high volume of requests, however, they opened the site for people to come at any time from 9 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Friday.
“They don’t need to call; they just need to come,” McMahon said.
Patients need to bring their identification information from the Test Iowa assessment as well as an Iowa ID. McMahon said she expects testing to continue at Epic for several weeks.
She encouraged people who come to the clinic to be patient because of the volume of patients. However, the line moves fairly quickly, McMahon said.
“You’re in and out of here,” she said.
After speaking with McMahon, I pulled my car into a parking lot behind Epic, where nurse Ann Butzier took the paper with my QR code on it.
She handed me a tissue, opened a packet with a nasal swab and told me to tilt my head back and close my eyes. I sat in my car as she took a swab from deep within each nostril, which caused my eyes to water a bit, and then placed the swab in a small vial.
“You will get a message from the state by Friday,” Butzier told me regarding receiving the results of my test.
I later received an email from the state that my results should be available via an emailed link within three business days. McMahon also said that for the time being, her clinic is being notified of positive cases.
The State of Iowa is providing testing supplies and is processing samples through the State Hygienic Lab, according to state officials.
As I left at about 9:15 a.m., more than 30 vehicles were lined up on Cedar Crest Ridge and Cedar Cross Road. Samples were gathered quickly, however — two of the vehicles that pulled up after me completed the process in less than two minutes.
A clearer picture
McMahon noted the need for the clinic locally, as the closest Test Iowa locations outside Dubuque are in Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Waterloo.
“Now, they can come to Dubuque, and there’s no cost to the patients,” she said.
Dubuque County Supervisor Jay Wickham, who pushed for a local testing resource, said demand at the local testing clinic has been high in its first days but that the clinic seems to be operating efficiently to get people through.
“If you monitor the car traffic that goes in and comes out, it seems to be a few minutes at the most, that people are able to get service while remaining in their car,” Wickham said.
He noted that increased testing could mean the county sees more confirmed cases of COVID-19, but he said he doesn’t expect it to be an exponential increase. Testing the general public provides peace of mind for people who are tested and gives community leaders data to set policy, he said.
“We know that it’s better to know than to basically be blind to what’s happening in the community,” Wickham said.