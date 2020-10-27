Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:
- Two more deaths of people with COVID-19 were reported locally — one each in Delaware County, Iowa, and Grant County, Wis.
- Dubuque County reported 51 additional cases of COVID-19 from 5 p.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Monday.
- The new cases came on 148 tests, so the county’s positivity rate during that 24-hour span was 34.5%. The county’s to-date positivity rate remained at 14.5%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 1,800 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Monday, an increase of 16 over 24 hours earlier.
With 1,029 new confirmed cases and 2,825 new tests, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Monday was 36.4%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to far exceed the state’s reported rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received. This practice dramatically drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed. The state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 15.6% as of 5 p.m. Monday — even though the county has not had a single day with a positivity rate of less than 25% in that two-week span.
- The state-reported positivity rate for Delaware County stood at 22.8% — the second-highest in the state. But the county had 202 new cases and 383 new tests during that time, which equates to a positivity rate of 52.7%.
- The state-reported rate for Jackson County also continues to climb, reaching 18.9% as of 5 p.m. Monday. But TH calculations based on state totals show a 14-day positivity rate of 34.3%.
- During the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Monday, Jackson County had 11 new cases; Delaware County, 10; Clayton County, seven; and Jones County, five.
- On Monday, the state reported that on Sunday there were 27 Dubuque County residents with the coronavirus hospitalized, along with seven from Delaware County, four from Jackson County, three from Jones County and one from Clayton County.
- Iowa continues to report outbreaks in five area long-term-care centers. Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque reported three more cases, pushing its tally to 40, while Good Neighbor Home in Manchester had one more and now has 81. No new cases were reported at MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care, which has 35 cases; Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque, 20; or Edgewood Convalescent Home, four.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed caseload grew by 860 cases during the 24-hour span, reaching 116,703 as of 5 p.m. Monday. The related death toll increased by 13, rising to 1,648.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County had a total of 56 new cases on Sunday and Monday, while Crawford County had eight during that time. Iowa County had 41 new cases from Saturday to Monday. Lafayette County reported 15 new cases Monday.
- Statewide, there were 2,883 additional cases Monday, increasing the total to 201,049. There were 10 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 1,788.
- In Illinois, the state reported 12 more cases for Jo Daviess County on Monday.
- Statewide, there were 4,729 new cases, along with 17 additional deaths. That brought the state’s totals to 378,985 cases and 9,522 deaths.