A record 32 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were reported Wednesday, along with two more related deaths.
The county’s previous one-day high had been 16 cases, and its total now stands at 235. A total of nine related deaths have been reported, and 75 people confirmed to have the coronavirus have recovered.
The spike came from a massive surge in test results being received, most of which were tied to a “targeted testing” push by the county last week in which samples were taken from about 1,450 people, including more than 1,100 staff of local long-term-care facilities. The remainder were people identified via “contact tracing,” as having been in contact with someone confirmed to have COVID-19, and those with symptoms.
“The larger-than- normal cases reported (Wednesday) are a result of the targeted testing we completed last week — the testing of individuals with known exposures to COVID-19,” said City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan in her daily COVID-19 video update. “All of those cases have been provided information on how to isolate, protect those around them and, most of all, how to take care of themselves.”
In all, 936 new test results in Dubuque County were reported Wednesday, compared to 238 results on Monday and just 77 on Tuesday.
The county’s total now stands at 3,264 tests, and county officials confirmed Wednesday that all results from the targeted testing drive have been reported.
Twenty-seven of the more than 310 people identified via contact tracing to be tested last week were confirmed to have COVID-19, health officials said, though it was unclear how many of those were reported Wednesday. That means that 8.4% of that group was confirmed to have the coronavirus.
Among the results reported Wednesday, 3.4% of tests were positive. Prior to Wednesday’s results, the county’s positive rate was 8.7%.
The spike in confirmed cases and test results came as the Dubuque County Incident Management Team — made up of local public health and emergency officials, including Corrigan — plans to take samples from another 1,000 residents next week in a second targeted testing drive.
That drive originally had been slated for the end of this week, but a series of hurdles required its postponement. Now, it is slated to begin Monday.
The second drive will focus on the staff of assisted-living and residential-care facilities in the county.
The Iowa Department on Aging distinguishes long-term-care centers as focusing on medical care, whereas assisted-living and residential facilities are focused more on accommodation and housing.
“With long-term care, what we did with most of them was work through their own medical directors,” County Public Health Director Patrice Lambert told members of the county Board of Health on Wednesday. “With assisted-living, they’re not required to have a medical director or a (registered nurse) on staff.”
But, per Gov. Kim Reynolds’ emergency declaration, COVID-19 tests cannot be completed without a physician’s order.
The Visiting Nurse Association has its own medical director, Dr. Bryan Pechous. Since the organization handed over contact tracing to the Iowa Department of Public Health at the start of this week, it has more time to be involved in next week’s drive.
“Because VNA is no longer doing the contact tracing, we’ll be shifting into testing,” said Executive Director Stacey Killian. “VNA will handle the interior nasal testing next week. The VNA will do the testing, and we will also obtain the results and notify the positives.”
The results of last week’s targeted testing went to whichever medical director or physician had ordered the test be taken.
Crescent Community Health Center Medical Director Dr. Heather Kruse served the physician orders for the people identified by contact tracing who answered the VNA’s invitation to be tested last week. The Board of Health and incident management team agreed that it was not sustainable to ask Kruse, a full-time clinician, to do so again.
“The test is not a simple thing,” said Board Member Diane Heiken. “You don’t just issue an order, then you’re done.”
The 314 people identified via contact tracing are just a fraction of the 1,000 people in the county that Killian said her team of nurses invited to be tested, based on their exposure. So, next week, they will reach out to those people again to try to get them tested.
Targeted testing drives, using state tests at no cost, are considered one of a three-pronged approach the Board of Health plans to pursue to aggressively grow the number of people tested in the county.
Board Member Diane Pape- Freiburger has worked a great deal on the testing push and reported that she, Heiken and Bobby Koneru, the county’s medical liaison, asked Lambert to request 6,000 sample collection kits beyond the 1,000 expected next week.
Another step is working with Crescent, which has received hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal grants, in part for COVID-19 testing.
The board also is working with United Clinical Labs in Dubuque to provide the county with collection kits — which access the back of the throat rather than the nasal passage — as needed. Those will be shipped to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota for testing, then replaced by Mayo.