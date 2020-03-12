The rapid spread of COVID-19 in the U.S. has slowed the pace of travel and prompted cancellations of large events, striking fear into officials who oversee the local tourism and entertainment industries.
The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the novel coronavirus a “pandemic.”
The virus has infected more than 120,000 people and killed more than 4,200 worldwide. In the U.S., more than 1,000 have been infected, and at least 37 have died.
Ripple effects are evident in the economy.
Major U.S. airlines have cut domestic flights amid plummeting consumer demand, and experts forecast that the global airline industry could lose up to $113 billion.
Meanwhile, the NCAA said Wednesday that its upcoming men’s and women’s basketball tournaments would be played in arenas without fans, a high-profile announcement that was part of a wave of moves regarding mass gatherings that could hasten the virus’s spread.
H.R. Cook, who manages Five Flags Center in Dubuque, observed these developments with a sense of trepidation.
“I have been in this business 35 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this before,” he said.
At the time, no events at that facility have been canceled or postponed, said Cook. He deferred questions about future protocols to ASM Global, which oversees Five Flags operations.
A written statement from ASM noted that the company is “staying abreast of the latest updates” on the coronavirus, adding that “the health and safety of our guests and employees is our top priority.”
BRACING FOR IMPACT
Angie Harter, of Travel Headquarters in Dubuque, has been a travel agent for more than three decades.
In terms of industry disruption, the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks are the only parallel that Harter can draw to the current state of affairs.
Even this comparison isn’t perfect, though. While the 2001 attacks had an immediate, short-term impact on travel, fear of COVID-19 is altering how clients plan trips months into the future.
“People are making their decisions very cautiously,” Harter said.
Many concerned inquiries are coming from those who already booked trips and now are wary of traveling. Harter noted that some airlines and cruise ships are allowing customers to cancel trips and apply their payment to another one in the future.
Travel Dubuque President and CEO Keith Rahe called the coronavirus impact “a big unknown” at this point. He said his organization is working with local health organizations to stay on top of the outbreak and gauge what comes next.
In addition to hosting large events such as concerts, Dubuque also is a hub for major industry conferences.
Multiple conferences expecting crowds of 250 to 800 people are scheduled for the next few months at Dubuque venues such as Grand River Center and Hotel Julien Dubuque. COVID-19 could jeopardize these gatherings, robbing the community of a major economic infusion.
“Representatives come here from all around the country for two to three days (for these conferences), and it brings a lot of activity into the area,” Rahe said. “It brings people to our hotels and restaurants, and it is a big economic stimulator.”
In Galena, Ill., Robert Mahan, co-owner of Aldrich Guest House, acknowledged that the virus could hurt the hospitality industry.
Still, he feels his business — and Galena in general — might not be hit as hard as other markets.
“In a way, we are lucky,” he said. “Most people who visit us are not flying on crowded airplanes or going through airports filled with people. Instead, they’re driving in their personal vehicles.”
‘MASS-GATHERING INDUSTRY’
Growing fears in the national entertainment industry have clear connections closer to home.
Earlier this week, superstar country act Zac Brown Band — slated to be a headliner at the Great Jones County Fair in Monticello, Iowa, in July — postponed all shows through April 25 due to fears over the coronavirus.
The fair’s CEO and general manager, John Harms, told the Telegraph Herald on Wednesday that he has not been contacted by representatives from the band or any scheduled performers about postponing their upcoming fair shows.
“We know this is serious, and we have talked about the what-ifs,” said Harms. “The fair is still a long ways away. We’re not doing anything differently at this time.”
At Five Flags, any event cancellations in the near future could hit especially hard. Cook said March, April and May are the venue’s busiest months.
Venue officials have placed additional hand sanitizers near restrooms and concession stands, added extra cleaning shifts and increased signage encouraging safe hand-washing practices.
“We are closely monitoring the situation and want to make sure everyone stays safe,” Cook said.