Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Thursday’s developments included:
- Another 57 cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate as of the latter time stood at 10.2%.
- Meanwhile, the state on Thursday reported that the county’s death toll was 160 — one death fewer than the previous day. It is unclear what prompted the change, but such alterations sometimes occur when a death originally is attributed to an incorrect county.
- Both Jackson and Jones counties had nine new cases confirmed between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday. As of the latter time, the 14-day rate for Jones County was 11.3% and Jackson County, 11.1%.
- Clayton County had two new cases and a 14-day rate of 6.8%. Delaware County had no new cases, and its positivity rate stood at 10.6%.
- As of 5 p.m. Thursday, two Dubuque County long-term-care facilities remain on the state’s outbreak list. Stonehill Care Center reports 14 cases during the past 14 days, according to the state. Ennoble Nursing and Rehabilitation has had one case confirmed in the past two weeks.
- The state did not provide updated hospitalization data on Thursday. The most recent figures, showing totals as of Tuesday afternoon, showed seven Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 who were hospitalized. The hospitalization total for Jones County was five, Delaware and Jackson counties both had four, and Clayton County had one.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases grew by 1,273 during the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Thursday, pushing the total to 316,688. The state’s related death toll increased by 32 during that time to 4,532.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 17 new cases on Thursday. Iowa County saw an increase of two cases. Crawford County had an increase of three cases. Lafayette County reported no new cases.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 1,802 new cases Thursday, pushing the total to 538,348. There were 24 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 5,811.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County showed three new cases Thursday.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 4,191 new cases Thursday, along with 103 more related deaths. That pushed the state’s totals to 1,116,372 cases and 19,067 deaths.