In Iowa, 1,485 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today. Its total stood at 131,733.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by 18 to 1,734.
In Wisconsin, there were 3,433 new cases today, pushing the total to 232,296.
There were three additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 2,050.
In Illinois, 6,222 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 20 additional deaths.
That brought the state’s totals to 423,502 cases and 9,810 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)