Iowa reported one additional COVID-19-related death in Clayton County between 11 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. today.
That increased the county’s death toll to 55.
Clayton County also had two additional COVID-19 cases, increasing the county’s total to 1,608.
Four additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour span, increasing the county’s total to 12,505.
The county’s death toll remained at 199 -- the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate stood at 2.2% as of 11 a.m. today.
Jackson County had three additional cases, for a total of 2,113. The county’s death toll remained at 39.
Neither Delaware County nor Jones County had any additional cases during the 24 hours, so the counties’ totals remained at 1,876 and 2,865, respectively. Both counties’ death tolls remained at 55 and 40, respectively.
As of 11 a.m. today, no local long-term-care facilities were among the three still on the state’s outbreak list.
Statewide, Iowa 281 additional cases between 11 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the total to 342,743.
The state reported eight additional related deaths in that time, increasing Iowa’s toll to 5,641.