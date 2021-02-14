Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments included:
- There was were no additional local COVID-19-related deaths reported between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday.
- As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the local 14-day positivity rates in Iowa were 12.1% for Jackson County, 7.1% for Jones County, 7.9% for Delaware County, 7.2% for Dubuque County and 3.5% for Clayton County.
- As of 5 p.m. Saturday, one area long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque had four new cases in the previous 14 days.
- The state did not provide new county-level hospitalization data Saturday. The most recent data, as of Thursday afternoon, showed 13 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized. There were three Jones County residents hospitalized, one from Jackson County, and none from Clayton County or Delaware County.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 573 additional cases during the 24-hour period, increasing the state’s total to 328,719 by 5 p.m. Saturday. There were 16 additional related deaths reported, so the toll rose to 5,236.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 752 new cases Saturday, pushing the total to 554,800. There were 10 additional related deaths recorded, so the state count moved to 6,161.
- In Illinois, the state reported 2,092 new cases Saturday, along with 53 more related deaths. That pushed the state’s totals to 1,160,523 cases and 19,926 deaths.
- The Illinois Department of Public Health noted that beginning Monday, local health departments and other COVID-19 vaccine providers will begin to receive a larger share of second doses to accommodate a greater number of second doses coming due. With federal shipments of the vaccine to Illinois remaining limited, this will mean providers will receive a smaller share of first doses. Based on federal projections of vaccine shipments, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) anticipates these allocations will hold steady for the next several weeks, before allocations of first doses can once again increase in March.