In Iowa, there were 630 additional cases between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. Tuesday, pushing the total to 100,688.
The related-death toll in Iowa rose by 14, to 1,481, as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.
In Wisconsin, 3,279 new cases were reported Tuesday, moving the total to 155,471.
There were 34 additional related deaths, so the state count climbed to 1,508.
In Illinois, 2,851 new confirmed cases were reported Tuesday, along with 29 additional deaths.
That brought the state’s totals to 324,743 cases and 9,026 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)