One additional death was reported in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today, raising the county's death toll to 186, the sixth-highest in the state.
Twelve additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Dubuque County during the 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 11,974.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate remained at 7.1% as of 11 a.m. today.
Jones County reported two additional cases, for a total of 2,811 as of 11 a.m. today. The county’s death toll remained at 53.
Delaware County reported one additional case, for a total of 1,818. The county’s death toll remained at 37.
Jackson County reported no additional cases in 24 hours, remaining at 2,026. The county’s total of related deaths remained 37.
Clayton County also did not report any additional cases, remaining at 1,568. The county’s death toll remained at 52.
As of 11 a.m. today, one Dubuque County long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. According to the state website, Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque has had 72 positive COVID-19 cases, six of which came in the past 14 days.
Statewide, Iowa reported 260 additional cases between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today, for a total of 324,666.
The state reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths in the 24-hour span. The state’ death toll remains 5,110.