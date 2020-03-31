Dubuque Community Schools officials on Monday launched three more sites at which children can receive no-cost meals while school is not in session.
The new sites provide walk-up meal services Monday through Friday for those 18 years old and younger.
The new sites are:
- Table Mound Mobile Home Park, 700 Noonan St., from 11 to 11:20 a.m.
- Table Mound Mobile Home Park, 1221 Maquoketa Drive, from 11:40 a.m. to noon
- Super 20 Mobile Home Park, 14501 N. Cascade Road, from 12:30 to 12:50 p.m.
The district and local organizations continue to offer free grab-and-go meals each weekday at 12 other locations.
Meals are available at:
- Audubon Elementary School, 605 Lincoln Ave., 4:45 to 5:30 p.m.
- Boys and Girls Club of Greater Dubuque, 1299 Locust St., 4:15 to 5:30 p.m.
- Comiskey Park, 255 E. 24th St., 3:30 to 4:15 p.m.
- Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Dubuque Dream Center, 1600 White St., 11 a.m to 1 p.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m.
- Hempstead High School, 3715 Pennsylvania Ave., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Hoover Elementary School, 3259 St. Anne Drive, 5:15 to 6 p.m.
- Lincoln Elementary School, 555 Nevada St., 4:45 to 5:30 p.m.
- Marshall Elementary School, 1450 Rhomberg Ave., 3:30 to 4:15 p.m.
- Prescott Elementary School, 1151 White St., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Resources Unite, 1900 John F. Kennedy Road, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Terrace Heights, 4001 Peru Road, 4:15 to 4:45 p.m.