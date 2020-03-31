SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to all of our coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, please consider helping keep your community newspaper strong by subscribing today and receive access to all our work.

Dubuque Community Schools officials on Monday launched three more sites at which children can receive no-cost meals while school is not in session.

The new sites provide walk-up meal services Monday through Friday for those 18 years old and younger.

The new sites are:

  • Table Mound Mobile Home Park, 700 Noonan St., from 11 to 11:20 a.m.
  • Table Mound Mobile Home Park, 1221 Maquoketa Drive, from 11:40 a.m. to noon
  • Super 20 Mobile Home Park, 14501 N. Cascade Road, from 12:30 to 12:50 p.m.

The district and local organizations continue to offer free grab-and-go meals each weekday at 12 other locations.

Meals are available at:

  • Audubon Elementary School, 605 Lincoln Ave., 4:45 to 5:30 p.m.
  • Boys and Girls Club of Greater Dubuque, 1299 Locust St., 4:15 to 5:30 p.m.
  • Comiskey Park, 255 E. 24th St., 3:30 to 4:15 p.m.
  • Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Dubuque Dream Center, 1600 White St., 11 a.m to 1 p.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m.
  • Hempstead High School, 3715 Pennsylvania Ave., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Hoover Elementary School, 3259 St. Anne Drive, 5:15 to 6 p.m.
  • Lincoln Elementary School, 555 Nevada St., 4:45 to 5:30 p.m.
  • Marshall Elementary School, 1450 Rhomberg Ave., 3:30 to 4:15 p.m.
  • Prescott Elementary School, 1151 White St., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Resources Unite, 1900 John F. Kennedy Road, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Terrace Heights, 4001 Peru Road, 4:15 to 4:45 p.m.

