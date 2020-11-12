Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- There were four new deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the tri-state region as of Wednesday evening. Dubuque County had one additional death reported between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday, as did Jones County, as well as Crawford and Iowa counties in Wisconsin.
- An additional 177 cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed in that 24-hour span. The county’s 14-day positivity rate climbed to 23.5%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in the county from the number of confirmed cases, there were 2,708 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, an increase of 101 from the previous 24-hour period.
- Jones County had 43 additional cases in that 24-hour period. The county’s case count has jumped in conjunction with an outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary. A total of 494 inmate cases have been reported, as well as one inmate death and 18 active cases among staff members. Jones County’s 14-day positivity rate rose to 44.5% as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the highest in the state.
- Jackson County had 44 additional cases as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate climbed to 31.7% at that time — the fifth-highest in Iowa.
- Clayton County increased by 19 cases, and its positivity rate was at 25.8%.
- Delaware County had 35 new cases and a positivity rate of 24.4%.
- The state now is tracking outbreaks at nine area long-term-care centers. As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, they were: Luther Manor Communities, Dubuque — 76 cases (+2) and 13 recovered. MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care — 35 cases, 31 recovered. ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 11 cases, three recovered. Sunnycrest Manor, Dubuque — 20 cases, 17 recovered. Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — seven cases, two recovered. Good Neighbor Home, Manchester — 81 cases, 64 recovered. Edgewood Convalescent Home — seven cases, two recovered. Anamosa Care Center — 38 cases, none recovered. Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — six cases and none recovered.
- The most recent county-level hospitalization information released by the state was from Monday. The data shows 43 Dubuque County residents hospitalized; 15 Clayton County residents; nine Delaware County residents; 27 Jackson County residents and 15 Jones County residents.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed cases rose by 5,040 to reach 166,844. The state’s related death toll increased by 26 to 1,900.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 119 new cases Wednesday; Iowa County, 47; Lafayette County, 31; and Crawford County, 23.
- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services added a “critically high” category to the Disease Activity Dashboard to give Wisconsinites a better picture of the impact of COVID-19 in the state. The “critically high” category is nearly three times higher than “very high.” Both the state and 65 counties were at this “critically high” level Wednesday, including Grant, Iowa, Lafayette and Crawford counties.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 7,048 new cases Wednesday, pushing the total to 285,891. There were 62 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 2,457.
In Illinois, Jo Daviess County had two additional cases. Statewide, there were 12,657 new confirmed cases reported Wednesday, along with 145 additional deaths. That pushed the state’s total to 523,840 cases and 10,434 deaths.