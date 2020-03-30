Ships hoping to reach Florida port transiting Panama Canal
The Panama Canal Authority said Sunday that two cruise ships carrying more than 1,800 passengers and crew — some infected with COVID-19 — stranded off the Central American country and hoping to reach port in Florida had begun the process of transiting the canal.
The announcement came after the passengers received mixed signals about their fate. While Panamanian officials said they would let the two ships transit the Panama Canal, the cruise company said it had not been given official permission and the mayor of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., said he didn’t want it to dock near his city as planned, at least without extensive precautions.
Panama’s Health Ministry announced Saturday that it would allow the Zaandam, which has been at sea since leaving Argentina March 7, to transit the canal, though no passengers or crew would be allowed to disembark.
California braces for surge in virus cases
LOS ANGELES — Californians endured a weekend of stepped-up restrictions aimed at keeping them home as much as possible while hospitals and health officials scrambled Sunday to ready themselves for a week that could see the feared dramatic surge in coronavirus cases.
Testing among the state’s 40 million residents has stepped up significantly after a slow start. Officials have warned the increase will bring with it a rapidly expanding number of cases. A tally by Johns Hopkins University found more than 5,700 cases statewide and more than 120 deaths.
Kansas lawmakers: Governor’s order OK
TOPEKA, Kan. — Leaders of the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature agreed Sunday that Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s statewide stay-at-home order is necessary to help check the spread of the new coronavirus, allowing it to take effect Monday as planned.
The top seven legislative leaders, five of them Republicans, had the power to revoke Kelly’s order but made no move to do so during a half-hour teleconference meeting. They convened a day after the governor issued her order for the state’s 2.9 million residents, and it will remain in force at least until April 19.
State health officials said Sunday that Kansas has 319 cases in 35 of the state’s 105 counties and six COVID-19-related deaths. The number of confirmed cases grew by 58 from Saturday.
Nearly two dozen other states have stay-at-home orders in place, and Kelly waited until at least 25 counties issued their own orders, including the state’s most populous ones. Those orders cover more than 2.1 million people, or 73% of the state’s residents. Hers would be in force until April 19.
Lawmakers approve $1,000 Alaska checks
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska lawmakers early Sunday approved a budget that set this October’s oil wealth fund check to nearly every single Alaskan at about $1,000, but did not approve a second dividend intended to help residents struggling with the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus.
The budget, which includes $75 million in public health funding to address COVID-19, now goes to Gov. Mike Dunleavy.