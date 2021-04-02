Twenty-seven additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 12,784.
The county's death toll remained at 201, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Six new cases were reported in Delaware County during the 24-hour span, raising the county's total to 1,964.
Three new cases were reported in Jones County, raising the county's total to 2,900.
The state reported two new cases in Clayton County. The county's total rose to 1,629.
One new case was reported in Jackson County. The county's total rose to 2,152.
No additional related deaths were reported in Clayton, Jones, Jackson and Delaware counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 55, 55, 42 and 39.
Statewide, Iowa reported 611 additional cases in the 24-hour period, increasing the state’s total to 352,261.
There were three additional related deaths reported during the 24-hour span, increasing the statewide total to 5,754.