Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Sunday’s developments included:
- Clayton County had an additional COVID-19-related death between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday, increasing the county’s death toll to 55.
- As of 5 p.m. Sunday, 43,983 residents in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — 14.6% of the area’s population.
- Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 2.2% at that time.
- Rates for other area counties in Iowa were Clayton County, 0.9%; Delaware County, 2.5%; Jackson County, 2.8%; and Jones County, 2.6%.
- The number of fully vaccinated Dubuque County residents rose by 173.
- Officials at Crescent Community Health Center in Dubuque announced Friday they will begin to receive an allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine. Crescent is one of 700 health centers selected to administer the vaccine to disproportionately affected populations. Officials expect to receive the first round of vaccines in April. Those who qualify will be contacted to schedule an appointment.
- Iowa did not provide new county-level hospitalization data on Sunday. The most-recent figures from the state, as of Thursday afternoon, showed that four Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized. Also hospitalized were one resident each of Delaware and Jackson counties. No such residents of Clayton and Jones counties were hospitalized.
- As of Sunday, no local long-term-care facilities were among the three listed on the state’s outbreak list.
- The number of statewide cases in Iowa grew by 281 in the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 342,778. The state’s death toll grew by eight, to 5,641.
- As of 5 p.m. Sunday, 408,914 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, a 24-hour increase of 14,349.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 274 additional cases as of 5 p.m. Sunday, increasing the state’s total to 569,638.
- Wisconsin also reported 1,251,433 residents had received at least one dose of vaccine — or 21.5% of the state’s population.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 1,464 additional cases in 24 hours, increasing the state’s total to 1,209,331.
- Illinois also reported 1,488,244 residents were fully vaccinated — 11.7% of the state’s population.
- In Illinois, a new call center was launched in an effort to assist residents who do not have access to the internet or have difficulty navigating online services, to make appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The call center is open seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. To reach the vaccine appointment call center, call 833-621-1284. For general questions about COVID-19, call 800-889-3931.