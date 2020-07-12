Dubuque Community School District officials announced today that all remaining Dubuque Senior baseball activities are done for the season.
A “positive case within the varsity baseball program” led to the decision, according to a letter to students and parents from Brent Cook, Senior’s assistant principal for activities and athletics, and Joe Maloney, the district’s activities and athletics director.
The season ends for the Rams because there are fewer than 14 days remaining in the schedule and players and coaches will be self-isolating for 14 days and monitoring for symptoms.
The letter states that “our coaches and staff have worked diligently to minimize COVID-19 exposure in several ways, including sanitizing equipment, using social distancing measures whenever possible and the use of hand sanitizers for the athletes.”
Senior finished the regular-season at 7-9. The Rams were scheduled to visit Cedar Falls in the first round of the substate tournament on Friday, July 17.