Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- Thirty-two additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday, pushing the total to 1,470. A total of 206 additional tests were completed, meaning the county had a positivity rate of 17.5% during that time frame. The county’s overall positivity rate is 7.6%. Its rate over the last two weeks is 13.3%.
- There were no additional related deaths in Dubuque County, so the toll stood at 28.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 729 “active” cases in the county as of 5 p.m. Friday — 69 fewer than 24 hours earlier. Twenty-four people with COVID-19 were hospitalized in the county as of Thursday, the same as one day prior.
- Clayton County reported five additional cases as of 5 p.m. Friday, bringing its total to 93. Delaware County had three additional cases and Jackson County had two, so their totals are now 85 and 132, respectively. Jones County remained unchanged at 119. As of Thursday, there were two Jackson County residents with COVID-19 hospitalized, and one each in Delaware and Jones counties, unchanged from Wednesday.
- Statewide, there were 538 new cases in the 24-hour stretch, pushing the total to 44,580. Ten additional related deaths were reported, so that total stood at 867.
- In Wisconsin, three more cases were reported in Grant County, moving its tally
- to 320 on Thursday. Lafayette County added two new cases for a total of 105. Crawford and Iowa counties were unchanged at 56 and 62, respectively.
- Statewide, another 832 new cases were reported Friday. The state’s total was 52,940. Fifteen additional related deaths also were recorded, so that toll stood at 934.
- In Illinois, one additional case was reported by Jo Daviess County, moving the county’s count to 111.
- Statewide, 1,941 new cases and 21 additional related deaths were reported Friday. The state’s totals moved to 178,837 cases and 7,495 deaths.