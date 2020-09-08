Monticello Community Schools announced Monday that no in-person learning will take place in the school district today or Wednesday because of concern about COVID-19 spread.
A letter from Superintendent Brian Jaeger said the district had four positive cases since Friday afternoon, requiring 140 students in K-12 to quarantine.
Jaeger also wrote, “Several parents have made us aware that their child is showing symptoms and has been tested for COVID-19. Though we hope the results of these tests will be negative, more students may be affected in the upcoming days.”
Additionally, the district canceled all cross country, volleyball and football competitions for the week, as well as practices for at least today and Wednesday. A decision regarding practices for Thursday and Friday will be made later in the week.