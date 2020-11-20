In Iowa, 4,346 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday, increasing the state’s total to 203,033.
The state's related death toll stood at 2,127, an increase of 25 in the same time period.
In Wisconsin, there were 6,473 new cases Friday, pushing the total to 344,945.
There were 78 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 2,954.
In Illinois, there were 13,012 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as well as 126 related deaths.
That pushed the state’s totals to 634,395 cases and 11,304 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)