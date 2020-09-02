EAST DUBUQUE, Ill — The East Dubuque school district is temporarily moving to remote learning after five students and staff tested positive for COVID-19.
Junior high and high school students will transition to remote learning today. Elementary students will not have class today and will move to remote learning on Thursday, Sept. 3, according to Superintendent T.J. Potts.
Students will return to in-person learning on Sept. 14.
“We’re just kind of at the point where we need to get kids home,” Potts said. “We need to end this cycle that we’re in right now. It’s one of those snowballs rolling downhill, and we need to stop the momentum.”
The string of positive cases started on Friday, when district officials were notified that a student who had gone home because she was not feeling well tested positive for COVID-19. That prompted officials to quarantine the other students in her cohort at school.
“From there, it just started rolling,” Potts said.
Officials were notified Sunday that a bus driver tested positive, then another student on Monday and a second bus driver Tuesday.
The positive cases among bus drivers meant that most of the transportation department had to quarantine, Potts said. Officials suspended bus services Tuesday.
Officials learned Tuesday afternoon that another student had tested positive. The district also was waiting to learn the test results for three more staff members and eight students.
By Tuesday afternoon, 62 students and staff were quarantined until Sept. 8 or Sept. 14 based on who was in proximity to positive cases, Potts said.
“It just seemed like we had had positive tests four out of the last five days (and) we had a number of students quarantining, so we made the decision that we need to end the cycle, or at least stop the spread as much as we could,” Potts said. The district has about 680 students and about 110 staff.
Junior high and high school students had been participating in some remote learning even while in school, so they can quickly make the transition to learning from home, Potts said. Elementary staff will use Wednesday as a planning day so those students can start school remotely on Thursday.
“For the younger students, there’s some pieces that need to be put in place, so we just needed that day to get those things in place for them,” Potts said.
He said the district’s intention is to bring all students who are not quarantining back on Sept. 14 and that he did not think the temporary switch to remote learning means the district will use that model for an extended period of time.
If the district continues seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases when students are learning in-person, however, district leaders would look at possible changes to their plans such as implementing a different learning model or shortening school days.
“Hopefully, it’s not a pendulum that just keeps swinging back and forth,” Potts said. “If the pendulum were to continue swinging back and forth like that, I think we would have to change our plan.”
School Board President Glen Foote said he hopes the temporary switch to remote learning gives the district a fresh start and that people follow safety protocols in the coming days to make sure everyone can return to class.
“I’d love for us to still be in school and moving forward, but we have to play with what’s presented to us, and knowing what’s presented to us now, this is the right decision that we have to make,” he said.
Potts said district leaders will meet today to review what things they have been doing well, what they can improve and whether they need to make any changes to their plans.
“Tomorrow, we’ll start with, ‘All right, next step,’” he said Tuesday.