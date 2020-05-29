SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

In Iowa, 269 new cases were reported between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday for a total of 18,791.

Twenty additional deaths were reported in that time, and the statewide toll now is 520.

In Wisconsin, there were 733 new cases reported Friday, pushing the total to 17,707.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Eighteen additional deaths were reported, so that total stands at 568.

In Illinois, the state reported an additional 1,622 cases, along with 86 more related deaths.

The state totals now stand at 117,455 cases and 5,270 deaths.

Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.

(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)

Coronavirus in Iowa Map - 5/29/2020
Buy Now

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa as of 11 a.m. Friday, May 29
Where is COVID in Illinois: 5/29/2020
Buy Now

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Friday, May 29
COVID in Wisconsin 5/29/2020
Buy Now

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin as of Friday, May 29

Tags