In Iowa, 269 new cases were reported between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday for a total of 18,791.
Twenty additional deaths were reported in that time, and the statewide toll now is 520.
In Wisconsin, there were 733 new cases reported Friday, pushing the total to 17,707.
Eighteen additional deaths were reported, so that total stands at 568.
In Illinois, the state reported an additional 1,622 cases, along with 86 more related deaths.
The state totals now stand at 117,455 cases and 5,270 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)