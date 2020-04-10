Authorities are offering tips to avoid scams related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many scams are emerging in which criminals are targeting people under the guise of having information about unemployment benefits, federal stimulus payments and other items related to the public health crisis.
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa advises residents to take the following steps:
- Hang up on robocalls. Such calls are being used to offer fraudulent coronavirus treatments, work-at-home schemes and other scams.
- Verify information. Rely on trusted sources of information, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at cdc.gov.
- Shop online only from reputable, identified sources.
- Avoid clicking on links from unfamiliar sources.
- Research organizations before making a donation and avoid making donations by wiring money or sending gift cards.
Residents should report fraudulent activity to local law enforcement and file a complaint by calling or visiting the National Center for Disaster Fraud and 1-866-720-5721 and disaster@leo.gov.