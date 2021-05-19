Dubuque Community Schools will no longer require masks to be worn starting Friday, May 21.
Superintendent Stan Rheingans announced the change this afternoon in a letter to families, explaining that the Legislature is expected to soon pass legislation that would prohibit districts from requiring face coverings.
Iowa Department of Public Health officials also issued guidance last week urging school districts to make masks optional, Dubuque County officials have dropped their mask mandate, and City of Dubuque leaders are voting tonight to repeal theirs.
Students riding school buses still will be required to wear masks then in accordance with a federal order requiring masks on public transportation, Rheingans wrote.
He also noted updated guidance from the state health department recommending that children exposed to COVID-19 no longer be required to stay home. District staff will continue contact tracing when students are exposed to COVID-19 and will notify families, who can choose whether to quarantine their student.
"As we enter the final weeks of an unprecedented school year, we are thankful for the tremendous support and flexibility shown by our students, staff and families this year," Rheingans wrote. "Our success has been possible because of everyone’s willingness to work together."