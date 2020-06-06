Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
• Three more cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were recorded from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday. The county’s total stood at 358 cases at the latter time. No additional deaths were reported in Dubuque County in that 24-hour span. The county’s COVID-19-related death toll remains at 21. A total of 197 people in the county confirmed to have the coronavirus have recovered, according to the most-recent state data.
• A total of 49 confirmed cases continue to be reported at Dubuque Specialty Care — a total that has not budged since May 29. Fourteen of those people have recovered, a figure that has not changed since Saturday.
• The number of cases in Delaware County decreased by one from Thursday to Friday evening, so the total there stands at 19. Such downward fluctuations often are the result of positive cases having been initially attributed to the incorrect county.
• Jackson County had one additional case reported from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday, bringing the county total to 14. Clayton and Jones counties had no additional cases between Thursday and Friday.
• Statewide, 346 new cases were recorded from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday. The total was 21,151 as of 5 p.m. Friday. Thirteen additional deaths were reported statewide, increasing the total to 593.
• In Wisconsin, 357 new confirmed cases were reported Friday. The total grew to 20,249 cases, while seven more deaths were added to the state’s official count, pushing it to 633.
• For the second day in a row, there were no new cases reported in Crawford, Grant, Iowa or Lafayette counties. In Crawford and Iowa counties, all of the individuals who have tested positive have since recovered.
• In Illinois, no new cases were reported in Jo Daviess County for the ninth consecutive day. That streak started after the county had recorded new cases eight times in a 10-day stretch.
• Statewide, 1,156 new cases and 59 additional deaths were reported Friday. That pushed the state’s totals to 125,915 cases and 5,795 deaths.