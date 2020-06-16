Four additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. today.
The county's total stood at 389 cases at the latter time.
No additional related deaths were reported in the county in that time frame. The toll remains at 22.
No new cases were reported during that time in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties. Their respective totals stood at 35, 27, 14 and 41.
Statewide, 122 new cases were recorded in that time frame. There were 24,168 cases statewide at 11 a.m. today.
Eight more related deaths were reported, putting the total at 661.