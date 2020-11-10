Four additional COVID-19-related deaths in Dubuque County were reported between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today.
The county's toll climbed to 73 people -- the fifth-highest total in the state.
A total of 106 new cases of COVID-19 in the county were confirmed in that 24-hour period, pushing the county's total past 7,000 to 7,004.
It marked at least the seventh consecutive 24-hour period in which 100 or more new cases were reported as of 11 a.m. in Dubuque County.
Two more related deaths were reported in Delaware County, so its toll moved to 18. The county also had 19 new cases reported, moving to 1,062 total.
Jones County had another 50 cases in the 24-hour period, moving to 1,484. The continued uptick there is at least partially tied to the COVID-19 outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary, which as of 11 a.m. had 490 positive inmates and 31 staff who had tested positive and not yet recovered.
Twenty-seven additional cases were recorded for Jackson County, which now has had 1,045.
Twenty-four more cases were reported in Clayton County, so its count stood at 715.
No additional related deaths were reported in the period for Jackson County, which has had five such deaths, or Clayton or Jones counties, four each.
Another outbreak at a local long-term-care center is being reported as of 11 a.m. today. Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center is on the list for the first time, with six confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The counts at the other eight locations as of 11 a.m. were:
- Luther Manor Communities, Dubuque -- 74 cases -- an increase of six -- and 12 recovered.
- MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care -- 35 cases and 29 recovered.
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 11 cases -- an increase of one -- and two recovered, also an increase of one.
- Sunnycrest Manor, Dubuque -- 20 cases and 17 recovered.
- Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade -- seven cases and two recovered
- Good Neighbor Home, Manchester -- 81 cases and 64 recovered.
- Edgewood Convalescent Home -- seven cases -- an increase of two -- and two recovered.
- Anamosa Care Center – 38 cases and none recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported a 24-hour increase of 4,425 cases, pushing the total to 161,267.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by 27 to 1,873.