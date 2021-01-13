Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- Four more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday, bringing the county’s death toll to 146. Clayton County also tallied an additional death.
- Dubuque County added 31 new cases in that time span. The county’s 14-day positivity rate dipped slightly to 11.8%.
- Nine additional cases were confirmed in Jackson County during the 24-hour span, and the county’s 14-day positivity rate dipped slightly to 15.9%.
- Jones County had nine additional cases and its rate fell to 13.6%.
- Delaware County had six additional cases, and its rate fell two percentage points to 12.5%.
- Four additional cases were reported in Clayton County. The county’s rate fell to 18.6%.
- The Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday released updated county-level hospitalization data as of Sunday afternoon. At that time Dubuque County had 12 residents with COVID-19 hospitalized, unchanged from 24 hours prior; Clayton County had three, a decrease of two; Delaware County had four, an increase of one; Jackson County remained unchanged at three hospitalizations; Jones County still had no residents hospitalized.
- As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, there were just two area long-term-care facilities in this five-county region on the outbreak list, as Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque came off the list. The cases include 41 at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque and 22 at Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque, unchanged from 24 hours earlier.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases grew by 1,105 in 24 hours to 298,405. There were 83 additional deaths, and the toll stood at 4,222 at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 13 additional cases Tuesday. Lafayette County reported six more cases. Crawford County had five new cases. Iowa County had three new cases.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 2,790 new cases Tuesday, pushing the total to 511,136. There were 49 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 5,211.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported 14 additional cases Tuesday.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 6,642 new cases Tuesday, along with 117 more related deaths. That pushed the state’s total to 1,040,168 and 17,743 deaths.