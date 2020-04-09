Dubuque Leisure Services on Wednesday opened Murphy and Eagle Point parks early for the 2020 season in an effort to improve the health and well-being of residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s important that we all stay home as much as possible, but getting outside occasionally is crucial to maintaining health and well-being during these difficult times,” said Park Division Manager Stephen Fehsal in a press release.
Restrooms, pavilions, play equipment and sports courts will remain closed until further notice to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.
Parents and those looking after children are strongly urged to keep them from using playground equipment. All park users are reminded to practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet apart from others, per state and federal health guidelines.
Eagle Point Park’s admission charge will be waived. However, all park ordinances, including hours of operation, will continue to be enforced.
For more information, visit www.cityofdubuque.org/parks or call Dubuque Leisure Services at 563-589-4263.