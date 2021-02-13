Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- There was one additional local COVID-19-related death reported in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday, bringing the death toll to 187.
- As of 5 p.m. Friday, the local 14-day positivity rates in Iowa were 11.5% for Jackson County, 8.6% for Jones County, 7.9% for Delaware County, 7.4% for Dubuque County and 3.5% for Clayton County.
- Jackson County health officials reported the county has a COVID-19 vaccine phone number. For updated vaccine information in the county, residents are encouraged to call 563-652-1767.
- As of 5 p.m. Friday, one area long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque had four new cases in the previous 14 days.
- On Friday, the state provided new county-level hospitalization data as of Thursday afternoon. The data showed 13 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, an increase of one from Tuesday afternoon. There were three Jones County residents hospitalized, unchanged from Tuesday; one from Jackson County, a decrease of one; none from Clayton County, a decrease of one; and none in Delaware County, unchanged.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 715 additional cases during the 24-hour period, increasing the state’s total to 328,146 by 5 p.m. Friday. There were 27 additional related deaths reported, so the toll rose to 5,223.
- In Wisconsin, Lafayette County Health Department officials reported that they do not expect to receive more first doses of the vaccine for at least a week and asked residents not to call before Feb. 22 to ask about an appointment.
- In Iowa County, the Aging and Disability Resource Center will provide rides for residents 65 and older to vaccine distribution centers for appointments. Call 608-930-9835 for details.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 938 new cases Friday, pushing the total to 554,048. There were 11 additional related deaths recorded, so the state count moved to 6,151.
- In Illinois, the state reported 2,598 new cases Friday, along with 32 more related deaths. That pushed the state’s totals to 1,158,431 cases and 19,873 deaths.