Thirteen additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 1,871.
There were 334 new tests reported in that 24-hour period, raising the total to 22,728. That means the county had a positivity rate of 11.1% for that 24-hour period. The county's overall positivity rate remained at 8.2%.
Clayton County reported eight new cases in that time span, moving its total to 140. Jones County reported five additional cases for a total of 146. Delaware County reported three additional cases during the time period, increasing the county’s total to 151. Jackson County added one more case for a total of 174 cases.
No new related deaths were reported in the TH coverage area.
Statewide, Iowa reported 878 additional COVID-19 cases during the 24-hour period, increasing the state’s total to 54,709.
Iowa’s related death toll increased by five to 1,017 as of 11 a.m. today.