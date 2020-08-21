News in your town

13 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 8 more in Clayton County

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

Platteville academic bus service altered due to COVID-19

18 more COVID-19 cases, another related death in Dubuque County in 24 hours

TH EXCLUSIVE: Iowa health director defends sharing flawed COVID-19 data, addresses other remaining inconsistencies

Officials: Some who went to huge Sturgis rally have COVID-19

Officials: Some who went to huge Sturgis rally have COVID-19

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday)