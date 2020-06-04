Four new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were reported between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today.
The county's total stood at 354 cases at the latter time.
One additional related death was reported in that 24-hour span, pushing the county's tally to 21 deaths.
One more case was reported in both Delaware and Jackson counties. Delaware County now has 19 cases, while Jackson County has 13.
Delaware County recorded its first related death earlier this week, and a county-level update today shows another person with the coronavirus now is hospitalized. No deaths have been reported in Jackson County.
No new cases have been reported in Clayton County, where there are 34, or Jones County, where there are 37.
Statewide, 696 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours. The total was 20,706 as of 11 a.m.
Fourteen additional deaths also were reported, so that toll now stands at 580.