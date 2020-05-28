State of Iowa data shows one new COVID-19 case in Dubuque County today, and one additional death since 5 p.m. Wednesday. The county now has 331 cases. Of those, 17 have died and 154 have recovered.
Dubuque County's total number tested increased by 92 since Wednesday, bringing its total to 5,047.
Statewide, 165 new cases were reported between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today for a total of 18,522. There were four new deaths reported in the state for a total of 500.
Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties saw no increases in either cases or deaths overnight. Clayton County has 31 cases and three deaths. Delaware County has 15 cases and zero deaths. Jackson has 11 cases and no deaths. Jones has 36 cases an lists all 36 as having recovered.
Across Iowa, 142,330 people have been tested.