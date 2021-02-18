Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported one additional COVID-19-related death between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday, moving its toll to 190.
- Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday that more vaccine should be coming to Iowa. She said the White House told governors Monday that it would increase vaccine distribution to states by 2.5 million doses to 13.5 million. Iowa’s weekly allocation will increase next week 24% to nearly 62,000 doses.
- Pharmacies also will get an additional 1 million doses, which will boost vaccination capacity at Hy-Vee grocery stores and independent pharmacies participating in the national program, she said.
- Reynolds also announced the state was changing its coronavirus data tracking reporting by the end of the week to shift from showing individual tests to a total test positivity rate. The result of the change is expected to show a lower state positivity rate in Iowa.
- As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the local 14-day positivity rates in Iowa were 10.7% for Jackson County, 5.9% for Delaware County, 6.5% for Dubuque County, 5.7% for Jones County and 3.9% for Clayton County.
- As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, one area long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque had four new cases in the previous 14 days.
- On Wednesday, the state provided new county-level hospitalization data as of Monday afternoon. That data showed 13 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, a decline of one since the previous update as of Saturday. There were two Clayton County residents hospitalized, an increase of one; one from Jackson County, unchanged; one in Jones County, an increase of one; and Delaware County continued to have no residents hospitalized.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 604 additional cases during the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 330,510 as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. The state reported 43 additional deaths, so the toll moved to 5,306.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 657 additional cases Wednesday, increasing the state’s total to 556,989. The state reported 10 new related deaths, for a toll of 6,214.
- The Grant County COVID-19 testing sites at the Grant County Fairgrounds and Platteville Armory will now test children aged 1 year and older. To pre-register, visit
- .
- Non-emergency medical transportation to COVID-19 vaccination appointments is available for eligible BadgerCare Plus and Wisconsin Medicaid members. Those who are eligible may contact MTM, Inc. at 866-907-1493 (TTY 711). For more information, visit https://
- .
- In Illinois, the state reported 1,795 additional cases Wednesday, along with 24 deaths. That brings the state’s totals to 1,166,717 cases and 20,057 deaths.