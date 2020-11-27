In Iowa, 1,271 new cases of COVID-19 were reported between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 223,551.
The state’s related death toll increased by 39 in the same time period, moving to 2,351.
In Wisconsin, there were 1,300 new cases today, pushing the total to 375,837.
There were 17 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 3,257.
In Illinois, 7,574 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 66 additional deaths.
That pushed the state's total to705,063 cases and 12,029 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)