All non-essential Clarke University employees will work from home starting this week.
School officials announced that they will offer only essential services on campus, “while the remainder of faculty, staff, and student workers will work virtually from home, by close of business (Wednesday) and expect to continue to do so through the remainder of the spring semester.”
Some exceptions will be coordinated for cases where classes cannot continue without some on-campus work, President Thom Chesney wrote in a letter to students and employees.
Though employees will work from home, all school offices will continue offering services and will be accessible remotely.
Clark officials said many faculty and staff already were working from home prior to this move.