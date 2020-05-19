The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 at a Dubuque long-term-care facility is approaching 50, its parent company confirmed Monday.
Forty-nine cases now have been diagnosed at Dubuque Specialty Care — 40 residents and nine employees, according to parent company Care Initiatives.
As of Sunday, the state was reporting 30 confirmed cases at the facility.
Among the residents diagnosed with the coronavirus is Jim Green, the 91-year-old father of Kathy Green. She said her father’s condition worsened steadily in recent weeks before he tested positive for COVID-19.
“We are able to look in the window and see him failing,” Kathy said. “Every day he’s a little worse. Then, we get hit with a call saying he had tested positive.”
This is Kathy’s second parent to reside at Dubuque Specialty Care. She emphasized that both receive or received great care at the facility.
“The nurses and staff there are wonderful people,” she said. “They are doing as best they can.”
The State of Iowa website tracking COVID-19 on Monday listed the Dubuque facility as having 46 cases.
The website on Monday also for the first time listed the number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in long-term-care centers who have recovered. The state reports 10 such people at Dubuque Specialty Care.
Jason Bridie is the director of marketing for Care Initiatives, which is headquartered in Des Moines. He said staff members at the Dubuque facility have taken strict precautions to try to slow the spread of the virus.
“The health and safety of our residents and employees is of the utmost importance to us,” said a company statement sent to the Telegraph Herald on Monday afternoon. “We continue to follow CDC and Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) infection control guidelines.”
Those steps include separating residents with COVID-19 from others, ensuring that COVID-19-positive staff do not work and utilizing proper personal protective equipment throughout the building, he said.
Employees are screened for symptoms before and after ending every shift. Residents’ vitals and temperature are checked at least twice per day, according to the company.
A check of the company’s website and of State of Iowa records show three other Care Initiatives facilities in which outbreaks have occurred. There have been 114 confirmed cases at Heritage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids, 24 cases at Wapello (Iowa) Specialty Care and 19 cases at Oakwood Specialty Care in Albia.
Care Initiatives said the first confirmed case at Dubuque Specialty Care came on April 23. The state declared an outbreak at the facility on April 28 after it surpassed its benchmark for the designation by having at least three COVID-19 cases.
Care Initiatives reports keeping in close contact with state and local public health authorities since those early days.
Stacey Killian is the executive director of Visiting Nurse Association, which was in charge of contact tracing in Dubuque County when the outbreak began. She said Monday during a joint meeting of the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors and Board of Health that she talks to the administration of every long-term-care facility in the county on a daily basis.
“Both IDPH and my office typically do a conference call with them every day,” she said.
Bridie wrote that the county had been “very instrumental” in getting all residents and employees tested for the virus when the outbreak was reported.
Dubuque County Emergency Management staff also have provided whatever personal protective equipment the facility’s staff requests on a regular basis. Bridie reported that the facility had enough PPE as of Monday and that Care Initiatives has directed extra resources to Dubuque Specialty Care.
Kathy Green, though, said she was concerned that the outbreak has taken a toll on the staff remaining at work, who she said were overwhelmed.
“I want them to get help,” she said. “From my standpoint, standing there, looking at my father through the window, I see that they need it.”
VNA officials said they were watching the outbreak closely.
“We continue to follow up with isolation guidelines, staffing plans,” Killian said.
As of Monday, the state was reporting 36 outbreaks in long-term-care centers in Iowa. Dubuque Specialty Care is the lone one in Dubuque County, while none have been reported in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
While the state classifies at least three COVID-19 cases in such a facility as an outbreak, Dubuque County supervisors requested Monday that they be notified of even one confirmed case at any of those sites in the county.
“In a nursing home, to me, one is an outbreak,” said Supervisor Dave Baker. “One can become three, can become 20. This is what keeps me awake nights — the folks in our nursing homes in Dubuque County. I don’t know where they came up with three.”