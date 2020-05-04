Dubuque County tied a recently set single-day record today when 16 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported.
The same number also was reported Saturday. In between -- on Sunday -- 11 cases were announced, which is the only other time that the number of daily cases has exceeded 10.
Dubuque County's total now stands at 152, along with five related deaths.
State figures show that 1,559 tests have been administered in the county and that 25 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
In Delaware County, local officials reported two more cases were confirmed, pushing the county's total to seven.
With no new cases announced today, Jones County remained at 24.
On Sunday, the state announced one more case in Jackson County, pushing its total to six, but today, county officials said the total remains at five.
The state today reported that there were 17 confirmed cases in Clayton County, but county officials, contacted by the Telegraph Herald about some odd fluctuations in the state-reported totals in recent days, said the total actually is 18.
Statewide, there were 534 more cases announced. The state’s total now stands at 9,703.
Four more deaths were reported, pushing the toll to 188.