Two more cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County residents were confirmed Monday, bringing the county's total to six.
Statewide, officials announced another 15 cases total. The state's total now stands at 105.
There were 45 confirmed cases as of Friday, and that total had doubled by Sunday.
There have been 2,043 negative tests in the state.
The number of confirmed cases in Illinois increased by another 22% on Monday, with 236 new cases. The state now has 1,285 total. Twelve people have died.
About 9,850 people have been tested in the state, though it's unclear how many of those test results have been received.
Thirty-five new cases were reported Monday in Wisconsin. The state's total now sits at 316. Five people have died.
Where are those confirmed cases in each state? Check out the latest maps: