Four additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed Sunday — including one in a child.
Of the other cases in the county, two were people ages 41 to 60, while the fourth is an adult 61 to 80.
Dubuque County now has 16 confirmed cases, the fifth-highest total among counties in the state.
Johnson County has 65 cases; Polk County, 50; Linn County, 42; and Dallas County, 17.
One case has been reported in Clayton County. There have been no cases reported in Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
In all, state officials announced 38 more confirmed cases Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 226 — a 13% increase from Saturday.
An additional death Sunday also was attributed to the virus — an older adult from Linn County. Four people have died in Iowa — including a Dubuque County resident — and 51 people are hospitalized.
The news release states that there have been a total of 5,013 negative tests to date in Iowa.
That total isn’t far surpassing the number of confirmed cases in Illinois. Another 1,105 were confirmed Sunday. The state’s total shot up another 32%, to a total of 4,596, including one case in Jo Daviess County. Sixty-five related deaths have been reported in the state.
Another 123 cases were confirmed Sunday in Wisconsin — increasing the state’s total by 12% to 1,112. There have been three confirmed cases in Iowa County and one in Grant County. There have been no confirmed cases in Crawford or Lafayette counties.
There have been 13 deaths statewide.