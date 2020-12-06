In Iowa, 2,362 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday, pushing the total to 242,061.
The state's related death toll increased by 62 in the same time period, moving to 2,665.
In Wisconsin, there were 4,831 new cases Saturday, pushing the total to 409,386.
There were 77 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 3,702.
In Illinois, 9,887 new confirmed and probable cases were reported Saturday, along with 208 additional deaths.
That pushed the state’s totals to 779,975 cases and 13,179 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)