Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- Sixteen more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday. The increase pushed the county’s total to 1,378. There were 159 more test results from Dubuque County in that time frame for a positivity rate of 10.1%. The overall positive rate for Dubuque County is 7.4%.
- Dubuque County currently has one long-term care facility outbreak. Luther Manor Grand Meadows in Asbury has three residents who are positive for COVID-19, according to state information.
- There appeared to be 822 “active” cases in Dubuque County as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, 10 fewer than one day prior. That number represents the number of COVID-19 deaths and recovered patients subtracted from the total number of cases.
- Clayton and Jones counties each reported three additional cases between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday, for totals of 84 and 112, respectively. Jackson and Delaware counties were unchanged at 126 and 79 cases, respectively.
- As of Monday, 22 people in Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized; two each in Jackson and Delaware counties; and one in Jones County.
- Iowa’s statewide total number of positive cases rose by 223, to 42,779. There were six additional deaths reported, for a total of 839.
- Grant County, Wis., reported five additional cases Tuesday to bring its total to 302. The Grant County Health Board announced a free drive-through testing site will be available from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 31, at Riverdale High School in Muscoda. No appointments are necessary, and participants should be prepared to wait in line.
- Iowa County saw one additional case, bringing its total to 58. Crawford and Lafayette counties had no additional cases Tuesday.
- Wisconsin reported another 762 new cases Tuesday. The state’s total was 50,179. There were 13 related deaths reported Tuesday, so that toll stood at 906.
- Jo Daviess County’s total confirmed cases rose by three Tuesday to 104.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 1,076 new confirmed cases and 30 additional confirmed deaths Tuesday. The state’s total stood at 173,731 cases, including 7,446 deaths.