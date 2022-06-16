No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in 10 local counties from June 9 to Wednesday, though the number of reported confirmed cases in Dubuque County climbed again.
A total of 181 new cases in the county were reported in the one-week span, the fourth consecutive increase and the highest total since the week that ended on Feb. 23. Most positive cases detected via at-home tests are not reported to the state and, thus, not included in the weekly counts.
The TH continues to track local COVID-19 data, now publishing updates on Thursdays.
Related deaths: During the seven-day period, no additional local COVID-19-related deaths were reported. However, the count for Grant County, Wis., fell by one, though no information was released regarding why. Previously, such adjustments have been made by the state if a person’s county of residence was inaccurately entered initially.
Hospitalizations: There were a eight people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. The total was the same as one week earlier.
COVID-19 community level: As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as medium for three local counties — Jo Daviess County, Ill., and Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin. The other seven local counties had a low rating.
Nationwide as of Wednesday, 57.5% of counties were rated at the low level, while 32.8% were at the medium level and 9.7% were at the high level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.