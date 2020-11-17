Dubuque County reported five more COVID-19 related deaths and 79 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. today, boosting the county’s total to 7,936
The Dubuque County death toll moved to 84.
Delaware County reported two more deaths in that 24 hour period, for a total of 20. The county saw an increase of 16 confirmed cases, pushing the county’s total to 1,220.
Jones County reported 33 additional cases, for a total of 1,878. The county’s death toll remained at eight. Iowa Department of Corrections data continues to show a massive outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary, involving 262 active inmate cases and 54 active staff cases as of late Monday afternoon. Jones County's death toll remained at eight.
Jackson County reported one more death and 10 additional cases, for a total of 1,225. The county’s death toll moved to six.
Clayton County reported 27 additional cases, for a total of 867, with the related death toll remaining at four.
The state is tracking outbreaks at nine local long-term-care centers, including four Dubuque County facilities, the second-most of any county statewide behind Scott County. Sunnycrest Manor went off the outbreak list as of today.
As of 11 a.m. today, the tallies stood at:
- Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque -- 76 cases and now has 25 recovered.
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 12 cases (+1) and five recovered.
- Dubuque Speciality Care -- six cases and two recovered.
- Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- seven cases and two recovered.
- Good Neighbor Home in Manchester -- 81 cases and now has 65 recovered.
- Edgewood Convalescent Home -- seven cases and now has three recovered.
- Anamosa Care Center -- 38 cases and none recovered.
- Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- six cases and none recovered.
- Elkader Care Center -- five cases with one recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 3,559 additional cases during the 24-hour period, increasing the state’s total to 190,594.
Iowa's statewide death toll surpassed 2,000 in that 24-hour period. The related death toll rose by 34 to 2,025.